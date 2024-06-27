Five illegal Sui Gas connections disconnected

Task force of Sui Northern Gas department, disconnected five illegal connections and removed extensions during a special crackdown launched across the district here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Task force of Sui Northern Gas department, disconnected five illegal connections and removed extensions during a special crackdown launched across the district here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the General Manager (GM) Sui Northern Gas, Ahmed Jawad Khan, the task force launched a crackdown against illegal connections and the consumers involved in various illegal activities and providing extensions.

The task force identified five connections using domestic connections for commercial purpose, tempered seal and other

irregularities. The team disconnected the connections and also removed the meters.

The team also removed illegal five extensions from a single connection and directed the consumers to avoid violating rules otherwise not their connection would be disconnected but legal action would also be taken against them.