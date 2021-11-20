UrduPoint.com

Five Illegal Weapon Holders Held By PHP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 02:59 PM

Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Pakhi Mor arrested five illegal weapon holders and confiscated weapons from their possession here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Pakhi Mor arrested five illegal weapon holders and confiscated weapons from their possession here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of SP PHP Multan Region Huma Naseeb, the PHP officials not only offering help to road users but also playing role in eradication of criminals activities.

The patrolling post Pakhi Mor under the supervision of Shift Incharge Rao Faryad launched an operation against criminals and arrested five criminals from separate places.

The criminals have been handed over to Machiwaal police station where separate cases have been registered against them, PHP sources said.

The SP PHP Huma Naseeb lauded the PHP team and directed officers to continue crackdown against criminals without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Police Station Road Philippine Peso Criminals Post From Weapon

Recent Stories

Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of M ..

Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of Manama Dialogue

2 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of liquor seized

Huge quantity of liquor seized

3 minutes ago
 Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building t ..

Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building to start soon

4 minutes ago
 Policy makers, parents need to make united efforts ..

Policy makers, parents need to make united efforts for child rights: Afshan

4 minutes ago
 PODA launches campaign against gender-based violen ..

PODA launches campaign against gender-based violence

4 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.