Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Pakhi Mor arrested five illegal weapon holders and confiscated weapons from their possession here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of SP PHP Multan Region Huma Naseeb, the PHP officials not only offering help to road users but also playing role in eradication of criminals activities.

The patrolling post Pakhi Mor under the supervision of Shift Incharge Rao Faryad launched an operation against criminals and arrested five criminals from separate places.

The criminals have been handed over to Machiwaal police station where separate cases have been registered against them, PHP sources said.

The SP PHP Huma Naseeb lauded the PHP team and directed officers to continue crackdown against criminals without any discrimination.