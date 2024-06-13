Open Menu

Five Including 4 Sanitary Workers Die Due To Suffocation In Dijkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Five including 4 sanitary workers die due to suffocation in Dijkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Four sanitary workers and a rescue official died on Thursday due to suffocation while carrying out cleanliness work in a manhole in Dijkot, Faisalabad District.

A private news channel quoting police reported that the sanitary workers while working in the manhole got unconscious due to asphyxiation.

On getting information about the incident, rescue personnel rushed to the site and one of them also died when he entered the manhole.

