Five Including 4 Sanitary Workers Die Due To Suffocation In Dijkot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Four sanitary workers and a rescue official died on Thursday due to suffocation while carrying out cleanliness work in a manhole in Dijkot, Faisalabad District.
A private news channel quoting police reported that the sanitary workers while working in the manhole got unconscious due to asphyxiation.
On getting information about the incident, rescue personnel rushed to the site and one of them also died when he entered the manhole.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh lose third wicket at 71 runs against Netherla ..
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt earmarks Rs 4b for social welfare15 minutes ago
-
CM appoints social media focal persons15 minutes ago
-
WAPDA awards Rs. 10.6b contract for Dargai Rehabilitation Project15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner issues notification to ensure removal of animal waste on Eid holidays16 minutes ago
-
ECP files appeal in SC against LHC decision about eight eletion tribunals16 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s acquittal in cipher case challeged in SC22 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi visits different areas of Manghopir Town26 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt unveils Rs5.4 trillion tax-free budget amid opposition protests33 minutes ago
-
Kids death at DHQ: Police apprehend in charge nurse35 minutes ago
-
Business community assured resolution of problems, creating favourable environment36 minutes ago
-
Hostels will remain close for one week on occasion Eid-ul-Azha36 minutes ago
-
Court discharges anchorperson Imran Riaz in fraud case46 minutes ago