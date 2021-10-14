UrduPoint.com

Five Including Bridegroom Killed In Haripur Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:17 PM

At least five people including a bridegroom were killed when a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Khaloo area of Ghazi tehsil in Haripur district on Thursday morning

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :At least five people including a bridegroom were killed when a vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident in Khaloo area of Ghazi tehsil in Haripur district on Thursday morning.

Rescue 1122 officials said the vehicle carrying people of a family for a wedding ceremony from Ghazi to Azad Kashmir hit roadside guardrails and then overturned due to over speeding near Khaloo village.

As result of the road mishap, the bridegroom named Khwaja Mubashir, his father, Khwaja Munir, Grandfather, Uncle and Maternal Uncle were killed on the spot. Driver of the vehicle sustained critical wounds in the accident.

Officials of Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead to Haveli Kahuta Hospital.

