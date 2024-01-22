Open Menu

Five, Including Children, Found Dead In Karachi Apartment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 06:40 PM



KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The bodies of at least five individuals, among them three children, were found on Monday in an apartment situated in the Shahrah-e-Faisal area under the jurisdiction of the Airport police station.

The deceased were identified by the police as Ahsan Raza Rizvi, his wife Nida, and their three children named Jibreel, Mikael, and baby Umme-Hani. Authorities reported that the children, all minors, were allegedly administered poison.

Tragically, both the husband and wife also succumbed to the effects of poison. The investigations were being conducted to reveal further details surrounding this unfortunate incident.

