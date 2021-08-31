Five including drug dealer held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :As many as five accused including drug supplier, dealer, street criminals and gutka supplier were arrested in different actions conducted in district West.

According to SSP West Suhai Aziz Talpur, two including a drug dealer and a drug supplier were arrested from Mominabad.

Accused Adnan Munawar was a supplier while accused Nasir was drug dealer. Police also recovered 1.220 kg fine quality hashish from their possession.

In another action conducted in Pirabad area two street criminals identified as Ghulam Syed and Saddam were arrested with recovery of a 9mm pistol along with ammunition and a stolen motorbike.

The accused confessed their involvement in number of street crimes in Pirabad area.

Pirabad Police Station team acting on a tip off apprehended an accused involved in preparation and supply of hazardous gutka/mawa.

Police conducted the raid where accused Haq Nawaz alias Akku used to prepare gutka/mawa. Huge quantity of prepared gutka, 25kg betel nuts, 10 packets of powder used in gutka preparation and tobacco were recovered from the house.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.