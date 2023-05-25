Five including drug peddlers arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Five including drug peddlers, street criminals and gutka sellers were arrested by Shershah Police Station in different actions on Wednesday.

According to SSP Keamari Fida Hussain, drug peddlers identified as Salman alias Shooter and Jan Muhammad were arrested in separate actions.

Police recovered 500 and 515 grams of hashish from Salman and Jan Muhammad respectively.

In another action, two identified as Muhammad Kamal and Noor Hassan were arrested for involvement in the gutka business and preparation. 125 packets of prepared gutka were recovered from their possession.

While arrested street criminal was identified as Adnan's alias Mama. An illegal 30-bore pistol along with rounds was recovered from his possession.

Cases had been registered and further investigation was underway.