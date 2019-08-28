Five Including Drug-peddlers Arrested, Drugs, Gutka Seized: SSP West
Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 06:55 PM
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Shaukat Ali Khatiyan on Wednesday informed that as many as five accused including three drug-peddlers and two gutka sellers were arrested by Peerabad and Orangi Town police during search operations
He said that the operations were led by SHO Peerabad Jan Muhammad and SHO Orangi Town Shamsuzaman in various areas of the district West.
The SSP said that the police seized 2,430 grams of hashish, 2 mobile phones, cash and hazardous gutka (chewing tobacco).