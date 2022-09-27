UrduPoint.com

Five Including Four Children Killed In House Collapse

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Five including four children killed in house collapse

KURRAM, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) ::At least five members of the same family including four children and a woman were killed and eleven others injured when a dilapidated house collapsed in Central Kurram tehsil of Kurram district on Tuesday morning.

According to District Emergency Officer, Ghulam Murtaza the unfortunate incident occurred in Masuzai Tari Tang area of Central Kurram where the dilapidated two stories house of Mulla Nazir suddenly collapsed burying the family members under the rubble.

The Rescue 1122 soon after receiving the call reached the site of the incident and started rescue work with the help of local people. During the operation, bodies of the five dead including a woman and her two children were retrieved while eleven others were rescued in injured condition.

The injured were shifted to Sadda Hospital, where the hospital staff informed that condition of the seven injured was critical. The critical injured were later referred to Peshawar and Hangu hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Wasil Khan also reached the Sadda Hospital to inquire after the health of the injured and directed the hospital staff to provide best possible medical cover to the injured.

The area people informed that the house of Mulla Nazir was already in bad condition while the recent rains had further deteriorated its condition. They said the rains have badly damaged muddy houses in Kurram district and that was why such incidents were taking place in the area.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Peshawar Hangu Same SITE Rescue 1122 Women Family Best Rains

Recent Stories

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

1 minute ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

25 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on ..

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar on third consecutive day.

1 hour ago
 US announces additional grant of $10mln under food ..

US announces additional grant of $10mln under food security for Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th September 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.