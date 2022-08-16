UrduPoint.com

Five Including Gutka Manufacturer Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 12:26 AM

The landhi division police on Monday arrested 5 accused including a gutka manufacturer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The landhi division police on Monday arrested 5 accused including a gutka manufacturer.

According to police, as many as four accused were arrested in raid on a gambling den and two bundles of playing cards, four mobile phones and 7800 cash were recovered from the possession of the arrested.

In another raid conducted at a gutka manufacturing factory, an accused was arrested and 7kg hazardous gutka, a packing machine, over 5kg tobacco and more than four liters of chemical were recovered from him.

Cases against all the accused were registered and further investigations were underway.

