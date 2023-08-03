Open Menu

Five Including Injured Street Criminals, Drug Peddler Arrested

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Five including injured street criminals, drug peddler arrested

:As many as five alleged accused including four street criminals and a drug peddler was arrested by different police stations of the city in separate actions on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :As many as five alleged accused including four street criminals and a drug peddler was arrested by different police stations of the city in separate actions on Thursday.

According to police, two street criminals identified as Usman and Hassan were arrested in injured condition after an encounter with a patrolling team of Korangi Industrial Area police station near C1 Ground when they were attempting to rob a citizen.

Two pistols and snatched mobile phones were recovered from the accused.

The Sachal police station team arrested two robbers including one in injured condition identified as Arshad and Amir.

Police recovered two 30 bore pistols and a motorcycle from their possession.

The Manghopir police station, acting on a tip off, arrested a drug supplier namely Ahmed from Muhammad Goth, Sultanabad where he came to supply drugs. About 1kg hashish and drug money was recovered from the possession of arrested.

Injured accused were shifted to hospitals for treatment.

Cases against all arrested had been registered and further investigations were underway.

