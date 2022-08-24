UrduPoint.com

Five Including Motorcycle Lifters Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Five including motorcycle lifters arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Korangi Police on Wednesday arrested five accused including motorcycle lifters and gutka seller and recovered stolen motorcycles, gutka and betel nut from their possession.

According to police officials, a team of Korangi police station, acting on a tip off, arrested a gutka supplier identified as Bismillah and recovered 10 kg gutka, 150 kg betel nut and cash from his possession.

Whereas, the Zaman Town police team nabbed four motorcycle lifters identified as Abdul Rehman, Ramzan, Imran and Faisal. Police also recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession. The accused had been to jail earlier as well.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail Korangi From

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

40 minutes ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

3 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

8 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.