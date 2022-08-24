Five including motorcycle lifters arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Korangi Police on Wednesday arrested five accused including motorcycle lifters and gutka seller and recovered stolen motorcycles, gutka and betel nut from their possession.

According to police officials, a team of Korangi police station, acting on a tip off, arrested a gutka supplier identified as Bismillah and recovered 10 kg gutka, 150 kg betel nut and cash from his possession.

Whereas, the Zaman Town police team nabbed four motorcycle lifters identified as Abdul Rehman, Ramzan, Imran and Faisal. Police also recovered two stolen motorcycles from their possession. The accused had been to jail earlier as well.