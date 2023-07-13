Five including street criminal, proclaimed offenders arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Five including an alleged most wanted street criminal, proclaimed offenders and wanted accused were arrested by police on Thursday.

According to police, a most wanted street criminal was arrested from Qaimkhani Colony by Ittehad Town police station. The arrested was identified as Shahzaib while another accused namely Anwar Zaib managed to escape.

An illegal pistol along with rounds and a stolen motorcycle was recovered from the possession of the arrested. The recovered motorcycle bearing registration number KHP-3326 was stolen last month from the limits of Docks police station.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

The arrested during initial interrogation confessed his involvement in dozens of street crimes and he had been to jail earlier also.

The Gulshan-e-Maymar police station arrested four wanted and proclaimed offenders in different cases.

The arrested identified as Sajid, Irfan, Laali and Suleiman were proclaimed offenders and wanted to Gulshan-e-Maymar police in different cases registered against them.

They had been handed over to investigation authorities.