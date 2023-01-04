Five including street criminals, drug peddlers arrested in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Zaman Town police station on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five accused including street criminals and drug peddlers in separate actions.

According to an official, the police also recovered three pistols along with ammunition and more than 3kg hashish from their possession.

Arrested street criminals were identified as Amir, Abid and Saeed Alam while drug peddlers Mukhtiar and Jani Gul.

All arrested were habitual criminals and had been to jail for their involvement in cases of drug peddling and street crimes.

Cases against arrested had been registered and they were handed over to investigation authorities.