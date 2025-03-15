Open Menu

Five Including Sub-registrar Arrested For Using Forged Power Of Attorney

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Five including sub-registrar arrested for using forged power of attorney

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Department has arrested five persons including a sub-registrar for using a forged power of attorney.

After receiving a complaint filed by a woman about a forged power of attorney being used in land transfer case, anti-corruption department started verification of the document.

Arrest was made after competent authority declared the document forged after proper verification. The arrested persons included a sub-registrar, stamp paper vendor and three other persons.

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexi ..

Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..

16 minutes ago
 Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM

16 minutes ago
 ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governo ..

ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate

31 minutes ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S o ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday

31 minutes ago
 Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home afte ..

Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch

1 hour ago
 UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new ..

UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
Mansour bin Zayed congratulates King of Bahrain on ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian ..

UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..

2 hours ago
 MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT

3 hours ago
 Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongo ..

Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..

3 hours ago
 IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

IACAD contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan