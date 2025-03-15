Five including sub-registrar arrested for using forged power of attorney

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anti-Corruption Department has arrested five persons including a sub-registrar for using a forged power of attorney.

After receiving a complaint filed by a woman about a forged power of attorney being used in land transfer case, anti-corruption department started verification of the document.

Arrest was made after competent authority declared the document forged after proper verification. The arrested persons included a sub-registrar, stamp paper vendor and three other persons.