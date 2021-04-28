Five including three women shot killed over love marriage dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Five people including three women shot killed and two injured in a firing incident over love marriage dispute between two families at Banda Sheikh of Akbarpura on Wednesday.

Police said that Anwar Ali resident of Banda Sheikh contracted love marriage some time ago but family of girl was not happy over their marriage.

First the girl's family killed wife of Anwar Ali in jurisdiction of Chamkani, Peshawar few weeks ago.

Police said that those involved in the murder of her wife today raided house of Anwar Ali and opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result, Raj Wali , Anwar Ali , his two sisters and mother were killed on the spot while while Nawab Ali and wife Raj Wali were injured .

Police has registered the case and started search operation in the area.

District Police Officer, Muhammad Iqbal has setup special team to arrest culprits involved in the incident.