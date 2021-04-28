UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Including Three Women Shot Killed Over Love Marriage Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Five including three women shot killed over love marriage dispute

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Five people including three women shot killed and two injured in a firing incident over love marriage dispute between two families at Banda Sheikh of Akbarpura on Wednesday.

Police said that Anwar Ali resident of Banda Sheikh contracted love marriage some time ago but family of girl was not happy over their marriage.

First the girl's family killed wife of Anwar Ali in jurisdiction of Chamkani, Peshawar few weeks ago.

Police said that those involved in the murder of her wife today raided house of Anwar Ali and opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result, Raj Wali , Anwar Ali , his two sisters and mother were killed on the spot while while Nawab Ali and wife Raj Wali were injured .

Police has registered the case and started search operation in the area.

District Police Officer, Muhammad Iqbal has setup special team to arrest culprits involved in the incident.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Murder Peshawar Police Marriage Wife Anwar Ali Women Family Love

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

31 minutes ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

46 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

46 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

1 hour ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

1 hour ago

Farogh Naseem denies baseless allegations leveled ..

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.