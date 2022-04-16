Five including two brothers killed in separate incidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) ::Five persons including two brothers were killed in separate incidents of violence occurred in the district here on Saturday.

According to police, Abdur Rashid lodged report in Police Station Kalu Khan that his two brothers were killed by firing of their rivals.

Police arrested the killers who also lobbed a hand grenade on the police team. The reason behind the killing was stated to be dispute over irrigation issue.

In another incident that happened in limits of Yar Hussain Police Station, a man shot dead two cousins, Awais and Fawad on suspicion of theft at an orchard.

Meanwhile, a youngster was killed by firing of his rivals in the jurisdiction of Yar Hussain Police Station. Reason behind the killing was an old enmity.