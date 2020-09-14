UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Including Two Kidnappers Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:28 PM

Five including two kidnappers arrested

As many as five accused including two kidnappers were arrested red handed while attempting to kidnap two children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as five accused including two kidnappers were arrested red handed while attempting to kidnap two children.

According to police, two accused identified as Muhammad Younas and Ghulam Hasnain were arrested while attempting to kidnap a 16 year old girl and a nine year old boy from within the limits of Shah Latif Police Station.

A case has been registered against both the arrested accused on the complaint lodged by the parents of victim children. While two drug peddlers were also arrested from the limits of same police station.

Besides, an accused wanted to police for his involvement in cases of kidnapping for ransom, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes namely Wajahat Afridi was arrested from the limits of Sharafi Goth. The arrested accused was also involved in supplying drugs to local peddlers. The police recovered over 3 kg hashish and cash Rs. 14000/- from his possession. The arrested is being interrogated about buyers and dealers.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kidnapping Police Station Drugs Same Afridi All From

Recent Stories

Federal,provincial govt to work together for devel ..

3 minutes ago

Bangladesh Test series in Sri Lanka in doubt over ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for more i ..

3 minutes ago

Strengthening democracy collective obligation of w ..

4 minutes ago

European Council Head Reveals Four Focuses of EU-C ..

4 minutes ago

Macron Welcomes Readiness of Both Parties in Ukrai ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.