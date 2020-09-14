Five including two kidnappers arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as five accused including two kidnappers were arrested red handed while attempting to kidnap two children.

According to police, two accused identified as Muhammad Younas and Ghulam Hasnain were arrested while attempting to kidnap a 16 year old girl and a nine year old boy from within the limits of Shah Latif Police Station.

A case has been registered against both the arrested accused on the complaint lodged by the parents of victim children. While two drug peddlers were also arrested from the limits of same police station.

Besides, an accused wanted to police for his involvement in cases of kidnapping for ransom, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes namely Wajahat Afridi was arrested from the limits of Sharafi Goth. The arrested accused was also involved in supplying drugs to local peddlers. The police recovered over 3 kg hashish and cash Rs. 14000/- from his possession. The arrested is being interrogated about buyers and dealers.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.