Five including woman injured as car fell into river

Five including a woman sustained injuries when a car fell into River Panjkora here on Friday

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Five including a woman sustained injuries when a car fell into River Panjkora here on Friday.

According to police, five passengers including a woman were injured when their car fell into River Panjkora near Zolam Bridge while negotiating a sharp turn.

Upon receiving the information, teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital.

Recovery vehicle of Rescue 1122 has also recovered the fallen car from the river.