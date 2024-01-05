Open Menu

Five Including Woman Injured As Car Fell Into River

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 07:26 PM

Five including woman injured as car fell into river

Five including a woman sustained injuries when a car fell into River Panjkora here on Friday

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Five including a woman sustained injuries when a car fell into River Panjkora here on Friday.

According to police, five passengers including a woman were injured when their car fell into River Panjkora near Zolam Bridge while negotiating a sharp turn.

Upon receiving the information, teams of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital.

Recovery vehicle of Rescue 1122 has also recovered the fallen car from the river.

Related Topics

Injured Police Vehicle Car Rescue 1122 Women From

Recent Stories

Press Release from Business Wire: HistoSonics

Press Release from Business Wire: HistoSonics

2 minutes ago
 US adds 216,000 jobs as hiring picks up, unemploym ..

US adds 216,000 jobs as hiring picks up, unemployment steady

2 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to improve cleanliness system, s ..

Steps being taken to improve cleanliness system, says Sec LG South

2 minutes ago
 Directive for accelerating construction work at me ..

Directive for accelerating construction work at mega projects

2 minutes ago
 Election Tribunal dismisses Swati's appeal over re ..

Election Tribunal dismisses Swati's appeal over rejected nomination papers

2 minutes ago
 Panaflexes displayed as part of election campaign ..

Panaflexes displayed as part of election campaign removed

7 minutes ago
DC inspects ongoing construction work at park

DC inspects ongoing construction work at park

7 minutes ago
 District administration launches e-domicile under ..

District administration launches e-domicile under Khushhal KP Program

24 minutes ago
 Faculty members of Afghan varsities call on Govern ..

Faculty members of Afghan varsities call on Governor, discuss promotion of educa ..

14 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan assures to provide missing facilities t ..

Ali Mardan assures to provide missing facilities to SMBZANICQ

14 minutes ago
 India navy commandos board Arabian Sea vessel afte ..

India navy commandos board Arabian Sea vessel after hijack call

14 minutes ago
 Senate adopts resolution calling to postpone elect ..

Senate adopts resolution calling to postpone elections

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan