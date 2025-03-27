Five Including Women Die As Car Falls In Dargai Canal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) At least five people, including women and children were died after a car fell into a canal near Muhajir Camp Khattako Shah in Malakand district, police informed on Thursday.
The accident initially resulted in serious injuries to three women, two others, who were shifted to THQ Dargai by the rescue teams.
However, doctors at the hospital pronounced all the victims as dead.
The victims included three women, a young girl from Khambu Sakhakot and the driver, named Sahil.
Police were investigating the incident.
