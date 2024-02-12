Open Menu

Five Independent Candidates Meet Shehbaz Sharif, Join PML-N

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Five independent candidates, who emerged victorious in the general election, called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, here on Monday.

Sardar Shamsher Mazari who won the election from NA-189, Imran Akram from PP-195, Sohail Khan from PP-240, Khizar Hussain Mazari from PP-297, and Sahibzada Muhammad Ghazain Abbasi from PP-249 were among those who met with the PML-N President. All five members expressed confidence in PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and announced their decision to officially join the PML-N.

Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome and congratulations to the independent members for joining the party, saying that they have become part of collective efforts to enhance Pakistan’s beauty and drag the country out of various challenges.

He emphasized that economic stability and the well-being of the people remain the paramount priorities for his party. He expressed his resolve to serve the people of Pakistan with increased vigour and dedication.

The newly elected members expressed gratitude for the dedicated services and commitment of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to the country and its people. They emphasized the necessity of Nawaz Sharif's genuine vision, development agenda, and service experience for the nation's progress.

