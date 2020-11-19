UrduPoint.com
Five Independent GB Winners Joins PTI

Thu 19th November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Five independent GB winners joins PTI

Five independent winners in the recent Gilgit Baltistan (GB) elections from Baltistan Division and district Nagir joined Pakista Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

These included The Wazir Muhammad Saleem (Skardu 3) and Raja Nasir Ali Khan (Skardu 4), Mushtaq Hussain (Ghanche 1) ,Abdul Hameed (Ghanche 2) and Javaid Manwa from district Nagir.

After detailed meeting with Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit, Saif Ullah Niazi, the Chief organizer PTI here, four winners from Baltistan division and one from district Nagir announced to join PTI and showed their full confidence upon the policies of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imram Khan.

On the occasion federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit said that for the development, prosperity and peace of Gilgit Baltistan, their services would be proved productive.

All five winner while expressing their views said that they wanted to work for their Constituencies and for the people of GB.

After joining of these five winners, PTI is now in a position of farming government inGB easily.

