UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Indian Released After Completion Of Imprisonment Sentence, IHC Told

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:06 PM

Five Indian released after completion of imprisonment sentence, IHC told

The Deputy Attorney General on Wednesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that five Indian prisoners had been released and repatriated to their country after completion of their imprisonment sentence in cases pertaining to espionage and terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Attorney General on Wednesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that five Indian prisoners had been released and repatriated to their country after completion of their imprisonment sentence in cases pertaining to espionage and terrorism.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petitions filed by Indian High Commission claiming that their citizens were not released yet although they had completed imprisonment sentence.

The DAG Tayyab Shah informed the court that Indian prisoners were released on October 26, 2020 and sent back to their country.

The lawyer of Indian high commission further claimed that three more Indians were still in jail despite completion of their sentences.

The DAG pleaded that he would inform the court after taking information from the authorities, adding that the matter of some prisoners was pending with the review board.

The court disposed off one petition and adjourned hearing on another till November 5.

Related Topics

Hearing India Jail October November 2020 Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

17 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

22 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

49 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.