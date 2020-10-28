Five Indian released after completion of imprisonment sentence, IHC told

The Deputy Attorney General on Wednesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that five Indian prisoners had been released and repatriated to their country after completion of their imprisonment sentence in cases pertaining to espionage and terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :The Deputy Attorney General on Wednesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that five Indian prisoners had been released and repatriated to their country after completion of their imprisonment sentence in cases pertaining to espionage and terrorism.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petitions filed by Indian High Commission claiming that their citizens were not released yet although they had completed imprisonment sentence.

The DAG Tayyab Shah informed the court that Indian prisoners were released on October 26, 2020 and sent back to their country.

The lawyer of Indian high commission further claimed that three more Indians were still in jail despite completion of their sentences.

The DAG pleaded that he would inform the court after taking information from the authorities, adding that the matter of some prisoners was pending with the review board.

The court disposed off one petition and adjourned hearing on another till November 5.