Five Indian soldiers killed in attack in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Five Indian troops including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in an attack in Poonch district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops were killed in an attack when they were engaged in a cordon and search operation in Surankote area of the district, KMS reported.

A reinforcement of Indian soldiers and police was sent to the area, said Lt. Col. Devender Anand, an Indian army spokesman adding that the fighting was continued.

Today's fighting comes amid a sweeping crackdown by Indian forces in the Kashmir valley following a string of killings in Srinagar last week. Police detained over 900 people for questioning.