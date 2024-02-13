Five Industrial Units Owners Booked On Child Labour Act Violation
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Owners of five industrial units were booked for violation of Child Labour Act in Khanewal
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Owners of five industrial units were booked for violation of Child Labour Act in Khanewal.
This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and attended by officials from Labour Department.
The officials informed that the owners of another 29 industrial units were also fined. The challans were submitted in relevant courts, they stated.
The deputy commissioner also instructed officers to expedite the process of issuance of social security cards and ensure timely payment to the labourers. He directed them to ensure wages as per law. Those found violating Child Labour Act should be punished strictly, he maintained.
Recent Stories
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program ..
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months
SFA to work on self-assessment program
Spring Festival paves way to understand Chinese culture, traditions: Pak diploma ..
LESCO disconnects WASA connections
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
Commitment, time management must be inculcated in youth for bright future: Dr Ka ..
Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock
Govt committed for bringing more improvements in agriculture sector: Kausar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Caretaker CM launches spring tree plantation drive2 minutes ago
-
2nd day of Boot Camp at Karachi Commerce & Economics college2 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts TLF titled "Poverty Alleviation and the Role of Rural Support Program"6 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to support anti-polio drive in Bahawalnagar6 minutes ago
-
FESCO nabs 5998 power pilferers during last 5 months6 minutes ago
-
SFA to work on self-assessment program6 minutes ago
-
LESCO disconnects WASA connections14 minutes ago
-
Man killed, woman injured in separate incidents in Attock3 minutes ago
-
Medical colleges should focus on research: Dr Aslam3 minutes ago
-
LESCO's power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow15 minutes ago
-
IHC serves notices to respondents on petition of Bushra Bibi1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews preparations for upcoming anti-polio campaign1 minute ago