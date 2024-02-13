Open Menu

Five Industrial Units Owners Booked On Child Labour Act Violation

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Owners of five industrial units were booked for violation of Child Labour Act in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Owners of five industrial units were booked for violation of Child Labour Act in Khanewal.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu and attended by officials from Labour Department.

The officials informed that the owners of another 29 industrial units were also fined. The challans were submitted in relevant courts, they stated.

The deputy commissioner also instructed officers to expedite the process of issuance of social security cards and ensure timely payment to the labourers. He directed them to ensure wages as per law. Those found violating Child Labour Act should be punished strictly, he maintained.

