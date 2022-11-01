UrduPoint.com

Five Industrial Units Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed five industrial units, besides imposing fine of Rs 450,000 on six others due to pollution-causing emissions from their units in the city.

The special teams took action against the polluters under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali while carrying out inspections, here on Tuesday. The DC ordered registration of FIRs against the owners of the industrial units.

The deputy commissioner said that industrial units violating the environment related rules were being sealed and smoke emitting vehicles were being confiscated for legal proceedings.

More than Rs 20 million fine had been imposed on the polluters, he added.

He said that monitoring officers and revenue staff had been directed to check industrial units under Anti-smog campaign, adding that strict action was being taken against smog-emitting industries.

He assured that the local administration was further improving its system to check and control smog. "Farmers have been informed of the ban on burning crop residue. Strict action would be taken against violators",he said.

