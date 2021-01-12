Five injure in armed clash in multan

Five people were injured in a clash between two groups of farmers over canal water at Adda Mahay Wala Old Shujabad Road, Rescuers said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Five people were injured in a clash between two groups of farmers over canal water at Adda Mahay Wala Old Shujabad Road, Rescuers said on Tuesday.

Guns and axes were freely used during the clash, it was said.

Injured persons included as Juman Ali s/o Attar Ali, 37, Ghulam Hussain s/o Allah Ditta, 40, Muhammad Nisar s/o Manzoor Hussain, 20, Muhammad Ajmal son of Allah Ditta, 18 and Nisar son of Allah Ditta were shifted at surgery ward of Nishtar hospital for medical treatment here. Local police started investigation after registering FIRs against accused persons of the both groups.