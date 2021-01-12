UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Injure In Armed Clash In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 05:27 PM

Five injure in armed clash in multan

Five people were injured in a clash between two groups of farmers over canal water at Adda Mahay Wala Old Shujabad Road, Rescuers said on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Five people were injured in a clash between two groups of farmers over canal water at Adda Mahay Wala Old Shujabad Road, Rescuers said on Tuesday.

Guns and axes were freely used during the clash, it was said.

Injured persons included as Juman Ali s/o Attar Ali, 37, Ghulam Hussain s/o Allah Ditta, 40, Muhammad Nisar s/o Manzoor Hussain, 20, Muhammad Ajmal son of Allah Ditta, 18 and Nisar son of Allah Ditta were shifted at surgery ward of Nishtar hospital for medical treatment here. Local police started investigation after registering FIRs against accused persons of the both groups.

Related Topics

Injured Police Water Road Shujabad

Recent Stories

UAE residents promote ‘#TogetherWeRecover’ has ..

12 minutes ago

PM directs IPC to start preparations for 14th Sout ..

21 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organise ..

42 minutes ago

Gomal University VC for promotion of research-base ..

3 seconds ago

5.3-magnitude quake hits Balleny Islands region -- ..

5 seconds ago

EU May Buy Up to 60Mln Doses of Valneva's Covid Va ..

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.