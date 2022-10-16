Five injure in dispute between supporters of political parties

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as five persons including a six-year-old girl sustained bullet injuries in a dispute between supporters of political parties near Fatima Jinnah Colony Vehari road during by-election in NA-157 on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, supporters of two political parties started a fight during the polling process of the by-election in NA-157 which resulted into firing later.

As a result of the firing, five persons including Sabirs/o Ghulam Fareed (60), Sawera d/o Yousaf (6), Ashraf s/o Abdul Ghani (45),Asghar Ali s/o Abdul Ghani (50) and Sadiq s/o Ghulam Fareed (60) sustained bullet injuries.

The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nisthar Hospital.

Police concerned have started the investigations into the incident under zero tolerance policy against violators ofelection code of conduct and law and order situation, police spokesman Muhammad Fayyaz said.