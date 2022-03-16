UrduPoint.com

Five Injure In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 04:21 PM

At least five people including two children with as many women were injured when motorbike collided with passenger Wagon on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) ::At least five people including two children with as many women were injured when motorbike collided with passenger Wagon on Wednesday.

According to rescuer, Wagon hit head-on the motorbike due to over-speeding near Ghari Walla Brigde.

The wounded persons included as Saleem, 17, son of Talib, Meena, 45, wife of Talib, Saima, 30, wife of Muneer, Abdul Hadi, 2, son of Muneer and Abdul- Jawad, 3, son of Muneer were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital of Kot Addu.

