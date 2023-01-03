Five injure in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :At least five people were injured after passenger coach collided with tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane due to heavy fog, rescuers said.

According to Rescue 1122 control room, the coach going from Quetta to Lahore hit a tractor-trolley standing on the road-side due to malfunction at Chowk Qureshi in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh at 4 O'clock this morning.

As a result of which five people including the driver, Muhammad Khair, 29, s/o Abdul Ghani, Dr. Amir, 25, son of Asghar Ali, Roheil, 22, son of Sanobar, Nawab Khan, 35, s/o Juma Khan and Shahid Farooq, 35, s/o Muhammad Ashraf sustained minor to critical injuries.

They were shifted to Indus Hospital Muzaffargarh immediately for medical treatment.