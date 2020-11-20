Five injure in troller-ambulence collision

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Five people got injured critically as result of troller hit ambulance at National Highway Friday morning, rescuers said.

Injured included Iftikhar, Afzal, Fiaz, Zafar and Ishfaq were moving through ambulance, stated to be the residents of tehsil Burewalla.

Ambulance had left for Burewalla to Multan. Rescuers shifted three wounded persons to Nishtar hospital here, while rest two Civil hospital Khanewal for providing medical treatment.