Five Injured As Car Hits Pole
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:30 AM
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Five people were injured in an accident on Depalpur Kasur Road on Tuesday.
A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said a speeding car collided with an electric pole near Ada Farid Kot Depalpur Road.
As a result,a transformer installed on the pole fell on car in which five people sustained injuries.
On information, the Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Depalpur.