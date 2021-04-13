Five injured as car hits pole

(@FahadShabbir)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Five people were injured in an accident on Depalpur Kasur Road on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said a speeding car collided with an electric pole near Ada Farid Kot Depalpur Road.

As a result,a transformer installed on the pole fell on car in which five people sustained injuries.

On information, the Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Depalpur.