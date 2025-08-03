Five injured as car hits rickshaw

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) At least five persons including a woman and three children sustained injuries when a car hit a motorcycle-rickshaw on National Highway.

Rescue 1122 said that a woman, three children and the driver of a rickshaw were injured on Bahawalpur-Hasilpur National Highway when a car hit them.

Rescuers along with ambulances rushed to the scene and provided first aid to the injured. They were shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital for treatment. They were said to be out of danger.