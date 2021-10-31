Five injured as car overturns

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Five people including two women were injured when their car they were travelling in turned turtle near here on Sunday.

Rescue-1122 said that five people were travelling by a car on Expressway when their vehicle overturned in a bid to save a motorcyclist near Gatwala Underpass.

All the car riders sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

The injured were identified as Talal (21), Waila (20), Rabbi (13), Saad (31),and Faiqa (25). The condition of Talal and Rabbi was stated to be critical.