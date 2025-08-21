Five Injured As Car Overturns On Motorway
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Five people were injured as a car they were riding overturned
on the motorway near Jhang road here on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, the accident occurred near Chak
No 69-JB, Jappa Kherwali where a car proceeding from Faisalabad
to Bhakkar overturned on the motorway.
As a result, five persons identified as Atta ul Rehan, Zeeshan,
Danish, Abdul Rehman and Naseer sustained multiple wounds.
All the victims belong to Chak No 46 Bhakkar. They were shifted
to the Allied Hospital.
Motorway police have taken the car into custody.
