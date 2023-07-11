Five injured as car plunges into deep ditch near Khanaspur: Police

MURREE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :At least five persons were injured in a car mishap that occurred near Khanaspur in the Galliyat area, police and tv channels reported on Monday.

According to details, a car was heading towards Khanaspur when suddenly, it veered off the road due to brake failure.

The car plunged into the deep ditch after slipping the road. As a result, some five persons travelling by car were injured in the incident.

Police and the Rescue team rushed to the site for shifting the injured to a nearby hospital.