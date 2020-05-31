UrduPoint.com
Five Injured As Diesel Tank Explodes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 05:00 PM

Five injured as diesel tank explodes

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Five labourers were burnt when a diesel tank in a factory exploded at Sarqpur road, some 20 km away from here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, a diesel tank was being welded in the Bio-Tech factory when it exploded with a big bang.

As a result of which five labourers identified as Mujahid (35), Muhammad Siddiq (38), Muhammad Azam (40), Mubashir (50) and Wasim (21) sustained burn injuries.

The volunteers of Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to DHQ hospital Sheikhupura.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

