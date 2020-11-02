Five injured as house collapses in Pushtakhara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :At least five people were injured when roof of a dilapidated house collapsed in Pawaki in the limits of Pushtakhara police station here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 said five people trapped under the rubble were retrieved and shifted to KTH.

The injured included a woman, a man and three children. Rescue workers also provided first aid to the injured before shifting them to hospital.

The injured were identified as Bibi (36), Junaid (10), Salman (21), Owais (13) and Salar (14).