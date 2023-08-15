Five injured as lightning strike hits Attock Kurd police station

The Attock Kurd Police station turned into rubble as a Police spokesman attributed it to lightning which hits the building in the early hours of Tuesday. Five Policemen were also injured in the incident, among them one critical

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Attock Kurd Police station turned into rubble as a Police spokesman attributed it to lightning which hits the building in the early hours of Tuesday. Five Policemen were also injured in the incident, among them one critical.

According to a police spokesman, the lightning hit a portion of the police station where the mall khana was established which results in a blast subsequently the whole building was damaged. The spokesman has said that five police officials including assistant sub-inspector Imtiaz, Wireless operator Bilawal Siddiqui, constable Sajjad, Faizan, and Touqeer.

One of the injured was shifted to Rawalpindi due to his critical injuries.

Soon after the incident, rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and carried out rescue services. The fire tenders have extinguished the fire.

Due to the collapse of the building, the residential compound, reporting room, front desk, and mall Khana (godown where confiscated arms and ammunition, drugs) were also damaged.

The vehicles impounded on the campus due to their alleged illegal activities including motorcycles, cars, and trucks were also badly damaged. The telecommunication tower was also grounded due to a building collapse. Later bomb disposal squad and Punjab Forensic Science Agency reached the spot and started collecting evidence.