Open Menu

Five Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Five injured as passenger bus overturns in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) At least five persons were injured when a speedy passenger bus overturned here on Daraban road.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a Quetta-bound passenger bus coming from Peshawar overturned near Teekan Toll Plaza on Daraban road due to overspeeding.

As a result, five persons including Muhammad Suleman resident of Layyah, Muhammad Imran, Zia ul Haq residents of Landi Kotal, Shereen Khan resident of Sanghar and Abid Hussain resident of Kohat got injured.

After receiving information about the incident, the medical team of Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the injured persons to Mufti Mehmood Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar Road Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Sanghar Landi Kotal SITE Rescue 1122 Mufti From

Recent Stories

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

23 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

23 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

23 hours ago
Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan