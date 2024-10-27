Five Injured As Passenger Bus Overturns In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) At least five persons were injured when a speedy passenger bus overturned here on Daraban road.
According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a Quetta-bound passenger bus coming from Peshawar overturned near Teekan Toll Plaza on Daraban road due to overspeeding.
As a result, five persons including Muhammad Suleman resident of Layyah, Muhammad Imran, Zia ul Haq residents of Landi Kotal, Shereen Khan resident of Sanghar and Abid Hussain resident of Kohat got injured.
After receiving information about the incident, the medical team of Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the injured persons to Mufti Mehmood Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.
