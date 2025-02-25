Five Injured As Roof Caves In
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The roof of a yarn factory near the vegetable market collapsed on Tuesday, trapping five
workers under the debris.
Rescue 1122 teams responded swiftly, rescuing all individuals and shifting them to Nishtar
Hospital with severe injuries.
According to Rescue 1122, the control room received an emergency call reporting the incident.
Teams were immediately dispatched from the nearest station. Upon arrival, responders found
that five workers had been buried under the rubble.
A rapid rescue operation was launched,
successfully extracting all victims.
The injured workers were identified as Jamshed, son of Manzoor Ahmad; Akram, son of Khadim Hussain; Azeem, son of Muhammad Nadeem; Muhammad Abu Bakar, son of Muhammad Fiaz; and Ramzan, son of Abdul Qadir. They were provided first aid on-site before being transported to Nishtar Hospital for further medical treatment.
The authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse.
