Five injured as shed collapses

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) ::Atleast five persons sustained injuries as a motorcycle showroom shed collapsed here at Stadium road on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, five persons were standing on the motorcycle showroom shed, when the shed collapsed and resultantly, they trapped under the debris of the shed.

Rescue team recovered them from the debris and shifted to Civil Hospital, rescue sources added.