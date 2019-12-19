Five injured as speeding bus rams into Van near Bahawalnagar

At least five persons were sustained injured in a collision between speeding passenger bus and Van on Thursday near Haroon Abbad area of Bahawalnagar

As per details, the incident took place when a speeding bus rammed into a Van coming from opposite side injured five persons.

The injured were taken to the hospital for medical assistance, Rescue officials said.

Moreover, police personnel have launched an investigation to nab the tractor's driver, private news channel reported.