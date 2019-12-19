UrduPoint.com
Five Injured As Speeding Bus Rams Into Van Near Bahawalnagar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :At least five persons were sustained injured in a collision between speeding passenger bus and Van on Thursday near Haroon Abbad area of Bahawalnagar.

As per details, the incident took place when a speeding bus rammed into a Van coming from opposite side injured five persons.

The injured were taken to the hospital for medical assistance, Rescue officials said.

Moreover, police personnel have launched an investigation to nab the tractor's driver, private news channel reported.

