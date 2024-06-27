Five injured as truck rams into shops in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Five people including two children got injured as a coal-loaded truck rammed into shops here in Darazinda bazaar on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Five people including two children got injured as a coal-loaded truck rammed into shops here in Darazinda bazaar on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a coal-loaded truck was going to Rawalpindi from Quetta when it rammed into shops in Darazinda bazaar due to brake failure.

As a result, five people including two children got injured. The rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Darazinda Hospital after providing them with first medical aid.

The injured were identified as 44-year-old Attiq ur Rehman Sherani son of Haji Shah and his two sons nine-year-old Aslam Yar Sherani and five-year-old Muhammad Yar Sherani and two others.

The incident also caused damage to a medical store and a hotel in the bazaar.