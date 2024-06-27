Open Menu

Five Injured As Truck Rams Into Shops In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 06:11 PM

Five injured as truck rams into shops in DI Khan

Five people including two children got injured as a coal-loaded truck rammed into shops here in Darazinda bazaar on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Five people including two children got injured as a coal-loaded truck rammed into shops here in Darazinda bazaar on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a coal-loaded truck was going to Rawalpindi from Quetta when it rammed into shops in Darazinda bazaar due to brake failure.

As a result, five people including two children got injured. The rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to Darazinda Hospital after providing them with first medical aid.

The injured were identified as 44-year-old Attiq ur Rehman Sherani son of Haji Shah and his two sons nine-year-old Aslam Yar Sherani and five-year-old Muhammad Yar Sherani and two others.

The incident also caused damage to a medical store and a hotel in the bazaar.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Hotel Rawalpindi SITE Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation ..

Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation from anywhere, any time

1 minute ago
 Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul

Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul

1 minute ago
 Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livesto ..

Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livestock department

1 minute ago
 Ali to attend AFC, SAFF seminars

Ali to attend AFC, SAFF seminars

1 minute ago
 Home Minister expresses grief over demise of crime ..

Home Minister expresses grief over demise of crime reporters

1 minute ago
 PMD forecast rain at isolated places

PMD forecast rain at isolated places

8 minutes ago
Original Harry Potter illustration sells for recor ..

Original Harry Potter illustration sells for record $1.9M at auction

8 minutes ago
 Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police

Yasin takes charge as AIG Motorway Police

8 minutes ago
 Two ultraconservative candidates exit Iran preside ..

Two ultraconservative candidates exit Iran presidential race

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews development schemes, orders ea ..

8 minutes ago
 Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time h ..

Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high

10 minutes ago
 Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th qu ..

Remaining South Punjab beneficiaries to get 4th quarterly installment soon: DG B ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan