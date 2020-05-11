Five injured due to IED explosion in busy Peshawar market

Five people, including two traffic police officials, were injured as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on roadside exploded here on Monday at busy Ashraf Road area of Peshawar City

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Five people, including two traffic police officials, were injured as an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on roadside exploded here on Monday at busy Ashraf Road area of Peshawar City.

According to initial reports of Edhi Welfare Trust, five persons including two traffic police officials were injured.

The conditions of all the injured are stated to by out of danger who were rushed to Lady Reading Hospital for treatment.

The injured traffic police officials were identified as Naeem and Qaiser.

Police have reached to the spot, cordoned off the area and started investigation.