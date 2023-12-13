Five Injured In Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Five passengers, including three women, received injuries in an accident
in Satiana police limits on Wednesday.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding van collided with another vehicle
near Khannuana Bypass on Satiana Road.
As a result, Shafqat Ghafoor , Razia Arif , Sajida Khalid , Tasleem Akhtar
and Ehsan received injuries.
The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital.