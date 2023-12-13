Five injured in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Five passengers, including three women, received injuries in an accident

in Satiana police limits on Wednesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding van collided with another vehicle

near Khannuana Bypass on Satiana Road.

As a result, Shafqat Ghafoor , Razia Arif , Sajida Khalid , Tasleem Akhtar

and Ehsan received injuries.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to a local hospital.