Five Injured In Accident Due To Intense Fog
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM
PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) At least five persons got injured in a collision due to intense fog and slippery road near Phool Nagar on Tuesday.
According to rescue sources, a tragic accident occurred on Multan Road near Phoolnagar, as a dozen vehicles collided due to intense fog, resultantly, five people got injured.
The injured have been identified as 20-year-old Rizwan, 22-year-old Salim, 25-year-old Jabar, 36-year-old Amir, and 55-year-old Rahmat.
Rescue teams reached the site and transfered the injured to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.
