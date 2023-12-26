Five injured in accident due to intense fog

PATTOKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) At least five persons got injured in a collision due to intense fog and slippery road near Phool Nagar on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources, a tragic accident occurred on Multan Road near Phoolnagar, as a dozen vehicles collided due to intense fog, resultantly, five people got injured.

The injured have been identified as 20-year-old Rizwan, 22-year-old Salim, 25-year-old Jabar, 36-year-old Amir, and 55-year-old Rahmat.

Rescue teams reached the site and transfered the injured to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

