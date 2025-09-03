Five Injured In Bhimber Roof Collapse Incident
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 11:25 PM
Five persons were injured in a roof collapse incident that took place near Kot Jambail area of Bhimber district, AJK, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday
BHIMBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Five persons were injured in a roof collapse incident that took place near Kot Jambail area of Bhimber district, AJK, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to initial reports, five persons were injured when roof of a house fell on them near Kot Jambail area of Bhimber. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital.
Recent Stories
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..
Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgi ..
US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founder of the nation
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on CM Balochistan
Over 200 students visit Investigation Branch for internship program
Three killed in Khairpur accident
Efforts being made to improve economy, common man’s life: Rana Ihsan
95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala5 minutes ago
-
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug13 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Balochistan13 minutes ago
-
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiative13 minutes ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel at CMH13 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Rahim Hayat holds interactive session with Pakistan diaspora in Belgium13 minutes ago
-
US CG visits Mazar-e-Quaid to pay homage to founder of the nation6 minutes ago
-
Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi calls on CM Balochistan6 minutes ago
-
Over 200 students visit Investigation Branch for internship program6 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Khairpur accident6 minutes ago
-
Efforts being made to improve economy, common man’s life: Rana Ihsan6 minutes ago
-
95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej1 hour ago