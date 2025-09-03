Five injured in Bhimber roof collapse incident

Five persons were injured in a roof collapse incident that took place near Kot Jambail area of Bhimber district, AJK, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday

BHIMBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Five persons were injured in a roof collapse incident that took place near Kot Jambail area of Bhimber district, AJK, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, five persons were injured when roof of a house fell on them near Kot Jambail area of Bhimber. The Rescue team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital.