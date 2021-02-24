UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Injured In Bikes Collision

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:02 PM

Five injured in bikes collision

At least five person received multiple injuries when the bikes they were traveling by collided head on near Dhok Gama in the limits of Attock Saddar police station on Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :At least five person received multiple injuries when the bikes they were traveling by collided head on near Dhok Gama in the limits of Attock Saddar police station on Wednesday.

Two ambulances of Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Attock.

Those injured were included 7 years old Mizamil,18 years old Talha, 21 years old Kashif, 23 years old Umer Shahzad and 22 years old Nauman.

As per the Rescue 1122 sources the accident took place because of over speeding . Two of the injured whowere in critical condition had been shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Station Rawalpindi Attock Saddar Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

3 minutes ago

KMC administrator asked to revise rent of markets, ..

30 seconds ago

'Accountability courts convict 14 corrupt in NAB r ..

32 seconds ago

Legislation against corporal punishment historic: ..

33 seconds ago

Russian Finance Ministry Partially Switches NWF Fr ..

37 seconds ago

China, Russia's role imperative for resolving Kash ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.