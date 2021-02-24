Five injured in bikes collision

At least five person received multiple injuries when the bikes they were traveling by collided head on near Dhok Gama in the limits of Attock Saddar police station on Wednesday

Two ambulances of Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital Attock.

Those injured were included 7 years old Mizamil,18 years old Talha, 21 years old Kashif, 23 years old Umer Shahzad and 22 years old Nauman.

As per the Rescue 1122 sources the accident took place because of over speeding . Two of the injured whowere in critical condition had been shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi.