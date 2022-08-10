Five injured in blast

KHUZDAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :At least five people were injured in a blast here on Wednesday.

The police said miscreants lobbed a hand grenade at Azadi Chowk.

The hand grenade attack left five people injured.

The injured shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

The condition of the two injured was serious as per the hospital sources.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar, Ilyas Kibzai reached the spot and then visited the injured in hospital.

The attackers fled away on their motorcycles after the attack.